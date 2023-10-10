Himachal govt to withdraw cases registered for violation of Covid-19 norms

Shimla Oct 10, (PTI) The state government has decided to withdraw the cases registered against people for violation of Covid-19 norms during the pandemic, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday. Instructions had been issued to the concerned officials in this regard during the deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) conference held in Shimla on Tuesday, Sukhu said. In a statement, the chief minister said the pandemic phase was difficult for everyone and various measures were taken and restrictions were imposed on the common people to contain this. During the Covid-19 period, hundreds of cases were registered for violation of norms, but the present state government, adopting a humanitarian approach, will now withdraw such cases, he stated. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK MNK