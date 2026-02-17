Himachal govt transfers 5 IAS officers, assigns additional charges

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred and assigned additional charges to five IAS officers with immediate effect, officials said.

According to a notification issued here, 2008-batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashish Singhmar, presently Secretary (Digital Technologies and Governance), has been appointed Secretary to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He will also handle the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, Secretariat Administration Department (SAD), Sainik Welfare Department (SWD), Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning and Social Justice and Empowerment.

Singhmar will continue to hold the additional charge of Secretary (SAD, SWD and Parliamentary Affairs), relieving Rakesh Kanwar of the additional responsibility.

The 2014-batch IAS officer Arindam Chaudhary, Managing Director (MD), Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited, Shimla, has been transferred as Director (Personnel and Finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Shimla.

He was also holding additional charges as MD of H P Agro Industries Corporation Ltd, H P Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd and General Industries Corporation Ltd.

Anurag Chander Sharma, the 2016-batch IAS, presently posted as Director (Personnel and Finance), Himachal HPSEBL, Shimla, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kullu. He will be replacing Torul S Raveesh.

He was also holding an additional charge as MD, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

Torul S Raveesh, DC, Kullu, has been transferred as MD, H P State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, Shimla. She will also hold an additional charge as MD, General Industries Corporation Ltd, Shimla, the notification said. PTI COR OZ OZ