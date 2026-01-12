Himachal govt transfers 8 IAS officers, Gandharva Rathore to be new Hamirpur DC

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) In a major administrative shuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday issued transfer orders of eight IAS officers, with Special Secretary (Personnel) Gandharva Rathore now moved to the post of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamirpur.

Rathore will be replacing Amarjeet Singh as DC Hamirpur, who was transferred to the post of Secretary (Cooperation), relieving 2004-batch IAS officer C Paulrasu of the charge. An official order regarding the transfers was issued here on Monday.

As per the orders, 2018-batch IAS officer Dalip Kumar Negi who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Special Secretary (State Taxes & Excise), relieving Harbans Singh Brascon of this additional charge.

Negi, however, will also hold the additional charge of Special Secretary (Industries & Home), relieving Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, whose transfer orders will be issued separately.

Divyanshu Singal, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Shimla, has been posted as Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation, Shimla. He will continue to hold the additional charge of Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation, Shimla.

Singal has been replaced by Sachin Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Amb, as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Shimla.

The government has also transferred Netra Meti, SDO (Civil), Palampur, as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Palampur. However, she will continue to hold the additional charge of SDO (Civil), Palampur.

A Shainamol, Secretary (Administrative Reforms, Training & FA and RPG), who was holding the additional charge of Secretary (Ayush), will now also hold the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner, Shimla division.

Further, Vinod Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Kangra Division at Dharamshala, has been transferred as Secretary (Technical Education). He will be holding the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner, Kangra Division.

Additionally, the state government has transferred five Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.