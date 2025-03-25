Himachal govt trying to adjust outsourced employees who worked during Corona pandemic: Minister

Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) Himachal Health and Family Welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil told Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday that the government would try to adjust the "outsourced employees", who rendered services during Corona pandemic.

The services of these employees have already been dispensed with.

Replying to debate on cut motions on Health and Family Welfare department, he said that the 'Model Health Institutions' notified in the first phase would be completed in seven months while eleven more 'Model Health Institutions' would be notified soon.

He said that Rs 139.48 crore had been transferred to the beneficiaries of 'Sahara Yojana' through the DBT (Direct Bank Transfer) while Rs 344 crore are yet to be paid to hospitals under the Himcare Yojana.

The government has floated tenders for purchase of three MRI machines and a sum of Rs 105 crore has been released.

Shandil said that action would be taken against the doctors who refused to join in remote areas adding that the state would soon get the batch of specialist doctors, who would be employed in the Model health Institutions and appointment of 200 doctors is in progress. These doctors would be posted in the institutions facing a shortage, he said.

He said that the drivers of 102 and 108 Ambulances are employees of the companies and the government would take steps to increase their salaries.

Robotic surgery would be started in Chamiyana (Shimla) and Tanda (Kangra) hospitals and tender process has been completed and funds have been released.