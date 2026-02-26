Himachal govt undertaking educational reforms under UNESCO recommendations: Minister

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) An agreement with UNESCO reflects the Himachal Pradesh government’s commitment to providing quality education despite geographical constraints and frequent natural calamities in the hill state, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Thursday.

Chairing the third steering committee meeting of the HP FUTURES project organised by Samagra Shiksha, he reviewed the progress so far and outlined the roadmap for the next phase of reforms.

Thakur said the partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marked a decisive step towards addressing structural challenges and ensuring that children in remote areas receive equitable and quality education.

The HP FUTURES project, launched in 2025, aims to strengthen the capacities of teachers and educators with a focus on 21st-century skills and green education.

It aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023 and seeks to develop future-ready, inclusive and climate-resilient PM SHRI schools in the state, according to an official statement.

The project is based on three pillars, competency-based education, value education through sports and greening education, to promote critical thinking, discipline, leadership, teamwork and environmental awareness while moving beyond rote learning.

Around 200 teachers, including senior secondary physical education lecturers, have been trained in value education through sports, while eco-clubs have been strengthened and student participation in sustainability activities has increased, he said.

The reforms will begin in 12 PM SHRI schools, expand to all 99 such schools in the state and later be implemented statewide, Thakur added.

He said that although only around three per cent of the state budget is allocated to education, with a major portion spent on salaries and pensions, the government is undertaking meaningful reforms in the sector based on the recommendations and findings of the UNESCO team.

Expressing confidence in sustained collaboration with UNESCO, the minister said the state aims to emerge as an education hub and a model for others.

He emphasised that recommendations should translate into visible improvements in classroom teaching, learning outcomes and overall school functioning, adding that implementation would be strictly monitored. PTI BPL OZ OZ