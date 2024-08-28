Himachal govt will mull compensation to families of snakebite victims: CM

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government would consider compensation to the families of people who die due to snakebites, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced in the state assembly on Wednesday.

He also said the government will make necessary amendments in the Relief Manual.

Intervening in the reply to a calling attention motion of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), Sukhu said the cases of snakebites rise during rains in areas along rivers and khuds and he has asked the revenue minister to study the issue.

Replying to the calling attention motion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the patients of snakebites would be given immediate treatment and anti-venom injections provided to the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

Besides, these injections would also be available in ambulances, Shandil said.

At present, 473 anti-venom vials are available in the district store in Dharamshala and doctors, nurses and pharmacists have been trained for anti-venom vaccination, he added.

Pointing at shortage of doctors, Pathania raised the issue of two snakebite deaths at Lanj and Harchakian villages in Shahpur and demanded compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the affected families.