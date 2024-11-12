Himachal govt will strongly advocate Hatti community's case in court: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh government will strongly advocate for the Hatti community in the court.

Addressing people on the first cultural night of five-day long International Renuka Ji Fair in Sirmaur district on Monday late evening, Sukhu said his government issued a notification granting reservation to the Hatti community within 12 hours after fulfilling all codal formalities.

The Himachal Pradesh government on January 1 issued a notification granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Hatti community.

CM emphasised that the government stands firmly with the community and the state government is committed to ensure all-round development of Sirmaur district.

The Himachal government has organised Revenue Lok Adalats to provide relief to the people, through which over 2,00,000 mutation cases have been resolved across the state, including more than 13,000 cases in Sirmaur district alone.

Criticising the BJP, he alleged that the previous Jai Ram Thakur government misused public funds for political advantage, distributing Rs 5,000 crore in 'freebies' to influence elections.

He said that institutions were opened without any budgetary provisions and subsidies were extended to affluent groups. "Public funds cannot be wasted for political gain.” Sukhu said his priority is to make decisions that benefit the underprivileged today, without worrying about tomorrow.

Talking about the fair, CM said that the International Shri Renuka Ji Fair holds not only religious importance but also represents the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh. PTI COR NB NB