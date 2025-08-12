Himachal govt withdraws advertisements for filling VCs' posts of 2 varsities

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn advertisements issued by the Governor's Secretariat for filling the posts of vice chancellors of two agriculture and horticulture universities, maintaining that they were not released by the competent authority and a draft amendment bill would be placed during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly.

The notification issued on Monday said that the process for the selection of vice chancellors of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV) in Palampur and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry (UHF) in Nauni (Solan) was initiated by the Governor's Secretariat by issuing notification for constitution of a selection committee vide notification dated May 15 and June 21, and the secretary to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla further issued advertisement on July 21.

The notification withdrawing the advertisements further said, "During the discussion on Bill No. 14 of 2023 matter regarding issuing of advertisement emerged and it was decided to request the Governor Secretariat to withdraw it as the Notifications regarding constitution of Selection Committee are not in consonance with the provision of the Section 24 of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986 and the advertisement was not issued by the competent authority." The state agriculture minister also wrote to the Governor's Secretariat on July 26, stating that the Amendment Bill, 2023 was to be reconsidered by the Assembly during the Monsoon session and to continue with the selection process was not only illegal but also against the spirit of the Constitution.

The Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by the state Assembly on September 21, 2023 and sent to the Raj Bhawan for the Governor's assent but the Governor returned the Draft Bill with the observation that it should be amended by inserting the Model Act for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions in India (Revised 2023) for constituting a selection committee.

However, in response to the government's letter, the Governor's Secretariat said that the post of vice chancellor of CSKHPKV, Palampur was vacant since 2023 and UHF, Nauni from May, 2025, and the selection committee has been constituted "strictly" according to the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986 and advertisement had been issued to obtain the candidature and averred that the entire process is "legal and justifiable as per Rules".