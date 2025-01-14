Himachal govt working towards ensuring ideal financial management says Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government was ensuring ideal financial management and has taken effective steps towards financial discipline during its two-year tenure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

All government departments have been given clear directions that after budget allocation for any work or project, the stipulated period for its completion should be strictly followed, he said while chairing a review meeting with the Finance Department.

The government is committed to the welfare of every section of the society by making optimum and balanced use of the resources and special attention is being given to financial management, he said.

He added that the state government was working towards ensuring financial discipline.

Advertisment

Sukhu directed the officials to clear all the pending bills of the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department. He also conducted a detailed review of subjects related to e-delivery, budget, expenditure and treasury.

In another review meeting with Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), he directed the officers to expedite the purchase process of 327 e-buses. He asked them to complete all the formalities related to the process in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister also gave instructions to take measures to make HRTC self-reliant. He said that due to the dedicated services of its employees, the financial condition of the corporation was improving. PTI BPL HIG HIG