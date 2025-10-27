Himachal govt working with sensitivity for welfare of SCs: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 27 (PTI) Inspired by the efforts of Mahatma Gandhi to establish equality and harmony in society, the Himachal Pradesh government is working with sensitivity and commitment for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Chairing a meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, constituted under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1995, and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities), 1985, Sukhu said these laws were the results of the spirit of social justice and foresightedness of the Congress and the architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar.

“These laws are being implemented effectively in the state, bringing positive changes in our society,” he said, adding that the additional chief secretary in the social justice and empowerment department has been named nodal officer to further strengthen the administrative system, according to an official statement.

The meeting, held after a gap of 11 years, discussed various topics in detail, with the members of the committee putting forward their suggestions.

The chief minister said that incidents of untouchability have reduced in Himachal Pradesh, with the government ensuring strict action against the offenders.

Sukhu also said that around Rs 7.35 crore has been distributed as rehabilitation assistance to 1,200 victims in the last three years, while 45,238 people have been provided free legal aid through the State Legal Services Authority.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that 25.19 per cent of the state's population belongs to the SC community, and the government is promoting brotherhood and harmony among all sections of society through reservations in jobs and various social schemes. PTI BPL ARI