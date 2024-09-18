Himachal govt's efforts to eradicate TB recognised at national level: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is extending all possible support to eradicate tuberculosis, with around 15,000 TB patients being treated annually in the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the two-day meeting of the National Task Force under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme here on Wednesday.

"The efforts made by the state in tackling TB have been recognised at the national level," Sukhu said, as he launched the offline mode of the 'Meri TB Ki Kahani Phase-II' an initiative, aimed at dispelling stigmas associated with TB and creating public awareness about the disease.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to launch the second phase of this campaign, a statement issued here said.

Over the past two years, molecular testing facilities have been introduced in the state for early detection of TB, and artificial intelligence-enabled portable X-ray machines have been made available in five districts of the state. This service would also be expanded to remaining districts soon, he said.

Highlighting the favourable climate of Himachal Pradesh for TB patients, particularly in pine forests, Sukhu said that the state was also working to promote health tourism, capitalizing on its natural environment.

Sukhu emphasized the need to adopt modern technology to provide better healthcare services and said that the state government has signed an agreement with AIIMS Delhi for the latest medical equipment.

He said that the health facilities at Tanda Medical College and IGMC Shimla were being strengthened and efforts were underway to create a conducive environment for the health staff for efficient functioning.

"The process for filling up 2,700 posts in the health department is underway to further improve healthcare services," he added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil stressed the need for greater public awareness and outlined the steps being taken in the state to eradicate the disease. PTI BPL HIG HIG