Himachal govt's goal not merely to open new schools but to equip them with qualified teachers: Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) The goal of the present Himachal Pradesh government is not merely to open new schools and colleges but to ensure they are equipped with qualified teachers and all the essential facilities, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Sukhu, who inaugurated the new Block-C building of the Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) in Shimla constructed at a cost of Rs nine crore and presided over the college's annual function, announced conversion of all classrooms into smart classrooms, construction of a new hostel and a provision of Rs 50 lakh for building a digital library and repairing the science block.

In a statement issued here, he said, "The goal of the present state government is not merely to open new schools and colleges but to ensure they are equipped with qualified teachers and all the essential facilities." The government is establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in a phased manner across all assembly constituencies so as to enhance the quality of education in rural areas, he said.

The government will prohibit teachers' transfer during the academic session and develop policies to address future challenges.