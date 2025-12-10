Himachal guv urges graduates to uphold ethics, public service at horticulture university convocation

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) Convocation marks not only academic achievement but also a renewed responsibility towards farmers, horticulturalists, and the society as a whole, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Wednesday at the 14th convocation of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

Presiding over the ceremony in the university in Solan, he conferred 12 gold medals, of which nine were awarded to girl students, along with 518 merit certificates and 855 degrees in horticulture and forestry, a statement issued here said.

Shukla appreciated the university's initiatives in promoting high-value crops such as dragon fruit, avocado, blueberry, macadamia nut and coffee, and its efforts to advance natural farming by reducing chemical dependency.

The governor commended the university's robust research output and bulk of publications and awards, besides extensive outreach programmes.

He also lauded its national recognition in medicinal plant research, bio-control and allied scientific fields, and the outstanding performance of students, particularly the girls.

Referring to his statewide anti-drug campaign, he urged youth to contribute proactively to make the state drug-free. Encouraging graduates to uphold ethics, compassion and public service, he called upon them to contribute to the economic advancement of the farming community.

Special guest, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Chairman of the Agricultural Scientist Selection Board, highlighted horticulture's role in sustaining rural livelihoods and praised the university's outreach through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and research stations.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajeshwar Chandel shared that in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, the university secured 20th position among agricultural universities. In the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) rankings, it stood in 11th place in the Agriculture and Horticulture category.

He said that 3,766 extension activities benefited more than 89,000 farmers, while 494 training programs reached more than 17,000 participants. The governor also released various university publications. PTI BPL OZ OZ