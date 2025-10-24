Himachal: Hamirpur celebrates local MP Anurag Thakur's birthday with cultural events, health camp

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 24 (PTI) Various functions, including blood donation camps, were held across the Hamirpur district to celebrate the birthday of local MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, who turned 51 on Friday.

Thakur hails from Samirpur village in Hamirpur and is the elder son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

A large crowd gathered at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur town, and the event began at 10.30 am with a 'Mahila Sangeet' programme organised by the BJP District Mahila Morcha under the leadership of District President Archana Chauhan.

Women workers celebrated the occasion, and the entire Gandhi Chowk reverberated with folk songs and traditional Himachali tunes.

In line with Thakur's Vocal for 'Local' campaign and the BJP's vision of promoting local entrepreneurship, several self-help groups (SHGs) in the Hamirpur district set up stalls to display and sell locally produced products, handicrafts, handloom products, and organic products. These stalls not only attracted visitors but also showcased the strength and creativity of local women entrepreneurs.

A free health check-up camp was organised by the Anurag Thakur-sponsored MP Health Mobile Service, where over 100 people received free health check-ups. A blood donation camp was also organised, where 108 people applied for blood donation, but only 51 were collected, as the blood bank's storage capacity was limited.

The event was attended by BJP leaders and workers from across the district. Meanwhile, HP BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior BJP leaders sent their wishes to Anurag Thakur on his birthday.