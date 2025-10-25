Himachal: Hamirpur DM designates no parking zones, bus stops in Mahre

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) To maintain smooth traffic flow, the authorities on Saturday designated no parking zones and bus stops at Mahre Bazaar in the Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district, officials said.

Mahre, located on the Hamirpur-Una highway, is the second-most congested town in the district, they said.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate Amarjeet Singh, no parking zones will be in place at important junctions of the town, while buses travelling from Una to Hamirpur will have a stop near the complaint room of the electricity board office in Barsar.

Buses travelling from Hamirpur to Una or Bijhari to Mahre will stop near the Sai Medical Store, while those travelling from Mahre to Bijhari will stop near the Shiv Sharan jewellery shop at Garli Chowk, the order said.

The district magistrate said the order has been issued to maintain smooth traffic flow in the market area and for the convenience of the public, which will come into force with immediate effect.

Strict action will be taken against the violators, he said.