Himachal: Hamirpur residents protest against closure of charitable hospital

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 26 (PTI) Residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district held a demonstration against the reported closure of a charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Bhota area.

Advertisment

The demonstration was held on Monday after the sect put up a notice on the hospital’s main gate informing people that it will not be able to give its services from December 1.

Hospital administrator Colonel Jaggi (retired) on Tuesday said a notice has been put up on the gate following the orders received from the sect management.

As of now, no written assurance has been received from the state government, he said.

Advertisment

The 75-bed hospital located on Hamirpur-Shimla highway gives free medical facilities to patients and has been running since 2000. It caters to about one lakh people in its 15 km radius.

The final decision of the higher authorities would be communicated to the people in a day or two as the state government and the Beas management authorities are holding talks on this vital issue, the administrator said.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas has been approaching the state government to transfer the hospital's land to its sister organisation but there are some issues under the Land Ceiling Act.

Advertisment

This hospital authority has been demanding the land transfer to obtain GST exemption in the purchase of machinery and other equipment to upgrade the hospital facilities.

On Monday, the protesters were pacified after the administration told them that their demands were under active consideration of the state government.

People also submitted a memorandum to the state government through Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Amarjit Singh.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the sect wishes to give the land of charitable hospital in Bhota to its sister organisation and the state government is contemplating to bring an ordinance for making provision in the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holding Act, 1972 to transfer the land.

The state government wants institutions like Radha Soami Satsang to serve the people, Sukhu said.

"Legal aspects would be considered to make provision in this regard and the matter would be discussed in the winter session of assembly and if any changes have to be made in the law that will also be done," the chief minister said. PTI COR BPL NB NB