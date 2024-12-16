Himachal: Hamirpur residents take out march against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 16 (PTI) Hundreds of people from parts of Hamirpur on Monday held a demonstration at Gandhi Chowk here and took out a march against the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The demonstration was held under the banner of Hamirpur Nagrik Manch, a Hindu organisation.

Carrying saffron flags and banners, the protestors raised slogans against the Bangladesh government for harming the cause of Hindus.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of the manch said there was a need to save Hindus from becoming a minority and that India is going to become a nation on the ideology of Lord Ram.

Hanuman chalisa was also recited during the protest.

They also submitted a memorandum to the President through Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, saying that after the coup of the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 5 August 2024, mobs of fundamentalists, Jihadis have started massacring Hindus.

"These attacks on the Hindu community are a well-planned part of the fundamentalist group's plan to make Bangladesh Hindu-free. All these facts are verified by the reports of Bangladesh, India and international media,” the memorandum said.

State general secretary and spokesperson of Vishva Hindu Parish (VHP) Pankaj Bharitya expressed anger over killing of Hindus, rapes, arrest of priests and destruction of temples and urged the central government to pressurise the Bangladesh government through diplomatic and other means to ensure the safety of minority Hindus.

The memorandum said that India is a sensitive and responsible nation.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to take strict cognizance of the atrocities being committed on minority Hindus in our neighboring country and take necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Today, the Hindus of Bangladesh are pinning their hope on the Indian government in this hour of crisis and the entire Indian society is also expecting appropriate action from the government in such difficult times, it added. PTI COR BPL NB