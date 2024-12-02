Himachal handicrafts must focus on design development to stay competitive: Chauhan

Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday said that handicrafts and handloom corporation needs to focus on design and development to compete with the modern marketing trends.

Advertisment

Chauhan presided over the 193rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation here.

He said that in pursuance of the decision of the state government, the dearness allowance of the employees of the corporation has been increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent by the corporation, according to a statement issued here.

The minimum wages of skilled and unskilled workers of the Corporation has been enhanced with effect from April 1, 2024, the minister said. PTI BPL OZ OZ