Himachal: Haroli runs for de-addiction and road safety

Una (HP), April 28 (PTI) About 200 children participated in a marathon organised in the Haroli assembly segment of the Una district on Monday to create awareness on road safety and de-addiction.

Flagged off by state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, also the local MLA, the race saw participation in junior and senior categories, a statement issued here said.

Talking to the media persons, Agnihotri said that they are working to make Himachal Pradesh and Una drug-free. The state government has made strict laws against drugs and is continuously running awareness campaigns to make the society free of drugs, he added.

He said that this time, the theme of the state-level Haroli festival is drug prevention, and the campaign has gained momentum. On this occasion, the deputy CM also awarded prizes to the participants who stood in the first six places in every category. The marathon was organised by the transport and sports departments. PTI COR BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ