Himachal hasn't received disaster relief funds due to Centre's step-motherly treatment: CM

Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The Union government has not given any funds for disaster relief since last year's monsoon, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday, alleging "step-motherly treatment" towards opposition-ruled states.

Talking to the media persons on the sidelines of World AIDS Day programme here, he said accusing that the central government is discriminatory towards states ruled by opposition parties.

"We had asked for a sum of Rs 10,000 under the PDNA (Post-Disaster Need Assessment) and should have at least got Rs 3,000-4,000 crore immediately on the lines of other states," he asserted.

Floods and landslides during last year's monsoon was among the worst natural disasters in the state, leaving over 500 people dead and over 15,000 homeless.

"We have also not got the state's contribution of Rs 9,000 crore towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS)," Sukhu said.

"This is the right of the state and I would meet the central leaders in the coming days and urge them again to keep the interest of the state in mind," he said.

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was restored after the formation of Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and its leaders have been demanding the state's share in the NPS from the Centre.

"Himachal Pradesh is a small state and being a small state the voice of the elected MPs is not heard in the Parliament," he said. "I would raise the concerns of the state during the meeting of the Finance ministers scheduled in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on December 20." When asked about the controversy of a purported audio clip with "defamatory" remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sukhu parried parried the question saying he does not understand the matter and why it was being given any importance.

Notice was issued to a driver and conductor of a state roadways bus after an audio clip on Rahul Gandhi was allegedly played in their bus. However, the officials maintained that it was a fact-finding routine enquiry which was closed after the complaint was found baseless.

Presiding over the 37th World AIDS Day programme, the CM gave a "3G Formula" for prevention - "get aware, get tested and get victory over HIV" and urged the youth to contribute in raising awareness about it, a statement issued here said.

Nearly 6 lakh people were tested for HIV in the last two years, he said flagging off an marathon aimed at HIV-AIDS awareness. Sukhu added that currently, around six thousand HIV-positive patients in the state were availing free treatment and medication facilities.

He also launched an initiative aimed at reducing car waste and keeping roads clean. In the first phase of the 'Car Bin' initiative, 4,000 taxis would be equipped with bins free of charge, with plans to cover all 30,000 taxis in the state in a phased manner, Sukhu said.