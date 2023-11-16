Himachal HC directs Kangra SP to register FIR on businessman's complaint

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Kangra superintendent of police to register an FIR on the complaint of a Palampur-based businessman who had alleged threat to his life, family members and property.

Observing that the FIR should have preceded the investigations, the high court also asked the police to provide security to the complainant.

The matter came up for hearing in the court on Thursday and Advocate General Anup Rattan assured that an FIR would be filed on the basis of complaint Nishant Sharma. The court appointed senior advocate Neeraj Gupta as Amicus Curiae.

The orders came in the wake of a status report filed on the complaint by Kangra and Shimla SPs following suo motu notice taken by the court November 10.

The court also questioned the reason why the FIR was not filed and after reply of the advocate general that facts of the complaint were being verified, the court in oral observation said that the FIR should be filed first and the next status report in the case would be submitted on Wednesday (November 22), Rattan said. PTI BPL MNK MNK MNK