Himachal: HC dismisses plea seeking video recording of interviews, tests conducted by HPPSC

Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the state Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and other recruiting agencies to frame rules and guidelines for video recording of the selection process consisting of tests and interviews.

The verdict was delivered by a bench of Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel on a petition filed by an NGO, People for Responsible Governance.

Keeping in view the concerns of the Service Commission and also having regard to its constitutional position, no relief can be granted to the petitioner, the high court order said.

The petitioner had sought directions to the respondents to frame rules/guidelines for video-recording of the selection process including tests and interviews.

The state government, in its reply, submitted that a call is required to be taken by the agencies at their end and the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is a constitutional body and knows its responsibility more than anyone else.

The HPPSC contended that it had framed its rules of business and that selections are being made based on recruitment rules of departments and Universities concerned.

It asserted that the selection process for various posts is fair and transparent and purely on the basis of the prescribed procedure and selection process.

The respondents submitted that video recording is being done at the time of written test for various posts but regarding the interviews, the HPPSC raised objections and the high court found some of these valid, the order said.

The Commission maintained that the interaction/discussions between the interview and candidate are confidential in nature and putting the videography of the content of the interview in the public domain would amount to compromising the sanctity of the interview process which would lead to voidable multiplicity of litigation.

