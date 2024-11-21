Himachal: HC disposes of spurious drug complaint, orders authority to investigate

Shimla, Nov 21(PTI) Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition that alleged spurious and substandard drugs were being manufactured by many pharma units in Baddi and directed the Drugs Controller to decide the complaint within two weeks.

Advertisment

Themis Medicare Limited in its complaint alleged that despite several complaints of spurious drugs being manufactured in Baddi, no action was being taken, leading to grave risk to the public health.

The complaint, filed on March 15, alleged that medicine Feracrylum API and 1 per cent Feracrylum gel, which are homeostatic polymers, were not as per prescribed formula/composition, the court said.

"But it is true that before any drug is launched, the same is tested in a laboratory, wherein apart from checking standard, the composition of medicine is also checked,' single bench judge Justice Sandeep Sharma said.

Advertisment

"However, having taken note of allegations contained in the complaint, this court at this stage, without going into the merit of the case, deems it fit to dispose of the present petition by directing the Drug Controller to decide pending complaint expeditiously, preferably within two weeks from today," he said. PTI BPL VN VN