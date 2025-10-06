Himachal HC grants protection from arrest to HPAS officer in rape case

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer posted in Una in a case of rape on the pretext of marriage.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla passed the order after the victim woman appeared in the court and informed it that a compromise had been reached between her and the officer under which they agreed to get married soon.

The court allowed interim relief to the officer till October 16 and directed him to appear before the investigating agency and cooperate with police in the probe.

As per the directions of the high court, the HPAS officer will join the police investigation, said Hirdaya Ram, advocate of the accused officer.

On October 3, the woman submitted a compromise deed before the high court, following which the court directed her to appear in person and fixed the hearing on the officer's anticipatory bail plea for October 6.

Earlier, a case of sexual intercourse on a false promise to marry and criminal intimidation under sections 69 and 351 of BNS was registered against the officer on the woman's complaint. PTI BPL KVK KVK