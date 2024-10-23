Himachal HC issues notice to home secretary over order directing eateries to display owners' info

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking quashing of directives regarding mandatory display of personal information of owners and staff of eating house and directions to the government for effective and stringent enforcement of law to protect the religious minorities from violence and discrimination.

Admitting the petition filed by former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikender Panwar, a division bench of the high court comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya issued notices to Secretary (Home), Shimla Municipal Corporation, DGP and Shimla SP to file the reply within three weeks and fixed the next hearing on November 13.

The petitioner also prayed for directions to the government to issue clarification regarding withdrawal of directives mandating disclosure of personal information, ensure maintenance of communal harmony and peace in Shimla, take proactive measures to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence on all mediums including social media and provide adequate compensation to businesses affected by the communal tensions.

Earlier in September, Himachal Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh had said it would be mandatory for street vendors especially those selling food items to display their identity ID cards (nameplates) on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

However, the state government distanced itself from Singh and said no decision has been taken to display nameplates or other identification by the vendors so far.

Panwar made State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh and Dev Bhumi Sangharsh Samiti president as respondents but notices have not been given to them.

Panwar also prayed for directions to respondents to designate a senior police officer as nodal officer in each district to take measures to prevent communal intimidation, harassment and violence and constitute a special task force to procure intelligence reports about the people who are likely to commit communal intimidation, disseminate hatred, commit harassment and make hateful speeches.

He also urged setting up of a special task force to take steps for prohibiting instances of dissemination of offensive material through various social media platforms or any other means for inciting hateful tendencies, register FIR and promptly prosecute leaders of anti-social organisations which are responsible for spreading hateful messages.

Several protests have taken place in the state for demolition of unauthorised mosques and scrapping of waqf board since September. PTI BPL KSS KSS