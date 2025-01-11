Himachal HC lists for hearing on Feb 28 PIL on IPS officer's posting

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court would hear on February 28 a plea seeking immediate posting of IPS officer Ilma Afroz as the Baddi superintendent of police.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) would be heard by the Coordinate Bench of the high court comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja.

Afroz, the Baddi superintendent of police, had proceeded on long leave following an alleged confrontation with the local Congress MLA sometime back. She joined duty on December 16, 2024, at the Police Headquarters and is awaiting further orders.

On Friday, a division bench consisting Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed the order on the next date of hearing.

The direction came after it was brought to the notice of the court that the Coordinate Bench comprising Justice Chauhan and Justice Kukreja had passed a detailed order in this regard on October 23, 2024, wherein, certain directions were issued and the compliance report has also been filed.

"In such circumstances, we deem it appropriate that the matter be heard by the same Bench on February 28," the division bench said in its order.

The court was also informed that on September 9, 2024, directions were issued that Afroz, the superintendent of police, Baddi, shall not be transferred from the Police District, Baddi.

During the previous hearing, the Additional Advocate General of the state informed the court that the state has filed an application with the relevant documents regarding the fact that the officer concerned herself opted to be transferred from Baddi.

In its earlier order, the court had issued notices to the home secretary and the director general of police, seeking their responses on the issue of transfer of the IPS officer. PTI BPL RHL