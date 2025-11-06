Himachal HC pulls up NHAI for delay in four-lane road project, poor maintenance of highway

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has pulled up the National Highways Authority of India for the inordinate delay in completion of Parwanoo-Chambaghat-Kaithalighat-Dhalli four-lane project and poor maintenance of several stretches of the highway.

It has cautioned that restrictions on toll tax collection will continue at Sanwara toll plaza if the snags are not rectified within 10 days.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bharadwaj on Monday noted that despite NHAI's claim of substantial completion, the project was delayed by over six years. It observed that several stretches of the highway -- particularly near Kandaghat, Datyar, and Chakki -- were still in a pitiable condition, causing hardship to commuters.

In the order, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, the court stressed that maintenance of roadside drains and removal of debris from hill slopes was essential to prevent further damage to the road.

Observing the proactive assistance provided by Amicus Curiae Ganesh Barowalia, the court appreciated the valuable inputs placed before it in ensuring accountability in highway construction and maintenance across the state.

On September 18, 2025, the high court ordered suspension of toll collection at Sanwara toll plaza due to poor road conditions and lack of adequate facilities on the busy Parwanoo-Shimla highway.

The highway had experienced frequent closures, landslides and traffic jams. The NHAI was required to submit a status report by October 30.

The court had asked for details on contractors working on the road, to investigate potential issues with service quality. It also raised safety concerns about a bridge near Salograh and called for a report on the stability and repair costs for its piers by October 30, 2025, which was backed by another status report submitted on November 3.

The court has fixed November 11 as the next date of hearing. PTI BPL RUK RUK