Himachal HC reserves verdict on pleas seeking recall of its order transferring DGP, Kangra SP

Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the pleas of senior officers Sanjay Kundu and Shalini Agnihotri seeking recall of its order for their transfer.

The high court had on December 26, 2023 directed the state government to transfer then Director General of Police (DGP) Kundu and Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Agnihotri for a fair investigation in a Palampur businessman's complaint alleging threat to his life and property.

On Friday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua heard the arguments of both the parties and reserved its orders.

The high court had already directed the police to provide security to Palampur business Nishant Sharma, who had filed a complaint, apprehending threat to his life and family members.

The counsel for the DGP told the court that the purpose of contacting Nishant Sharma was to resolve the dispute through mediation and he was innocent and wanted honourable retirement from service.

The Supreme Court had granted relief to Kundu on Wednesday and stayed his transfer order and he then moved the high court on Thursday for recall of its order.

Earlier, in compliance with the high court order, the state government had posted Kundu as Principal Secretary (Ayush) on Tuesday and given the additional charge of DGP to Additional DGP Satwant Atwal.

Kundu's special leave petition was heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday and his transfer order was stayed. PTI BPL SMN SMN