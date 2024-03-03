Himachal health minister launches polio vaccination drive, administers drops to children

Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Sunday launched a polio vaccination drive on the occasion of Polio Day by administering polio drops to children here.

Advertisment

He lauded the efforts of medical staff across the country for their effort in making India polio-free and said 5,90,600 children would be administered polio drops in Himachal Pradesh today at 5,870 centres run by a total of 10,963 teams, a statement issued here said.

He said India was certified as a polio-free country in 2014, but due to the presence of polio in our neighbouring countries and the possibility of its spread, it is important that the polio drops are administered to every child at regular intervals.

Shandil added that polio vaccination centres have been established across the state keeping in mind that every child must get polio drops close to their place of living.

The polio drops would also be administered at bus stands, district barriers, transit routes for travellers and other important places of public gathering, he said, and added that the government would also begin door-to-door campaigns to administer polio drops to those children who are left out of the vaccination drive.

The polio vaccination drive is being carried out across the state, except for Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts and Pangi of Chamba district due to extreme cold and snow. The polio drops will be administered on April 7 in these remaining districts, he informed. PTI BPL KSS KSS