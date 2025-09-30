Himachal health minister's son accuses department officials of corruption in social media post

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil's son Sanjay Shandil has, in a social media post, accused officials in the department of corruption and demanded their sacking.

In a Facebook post, Sanjay, a retired army officer who was recently declared by the minister as his political heir, said his father was the "most honest" politician of the state, but the officials in his department who are indulging in "extortion" should be ousted. He, however, did not name anyone.

"Dear Himachalis, My father is the most honest politician of the state and 'Aan, Baan and Shan' (Pride, honour and majesty) of Himachal," he said in his post and demanded the "ouster of corrupt and worthless officials from the department of the minister with an unblemished image".

"Suspend the corrupt employees and officers who are not even sparing the specially-abled persons and exploiting them, and remove the corrupt officers," he added.

Earlier, in June this year, Neeraj Bharti, son of state Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, had raised the issue of transfers in his assembly constituency Jawali on Facebook and had threatened to publicly oppose his father and the government. PTI BPL RT RT