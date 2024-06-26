Himachal: Hindu 'mahapanchayat' held at Nahan, demands strict action over 'cow slaughter' video

Nahan (HP), Jun 26 (PTI) Shopkeepers here downed shutters and Hindu activists held a 'mahapanchayat' on Wednesday, demanding strict action over a social media post which purportedly showed cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Adha.

On June 18, a Muslim trader here hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had circulated the video which was purportedly shot in Saharanpur.

More than 2,000 activists and members of different Hindu organisations including Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered here from parts of Sirmaur district and marched towards the office of deputy commissioner to submit a memorandum.

The activists assembled at Bara Chowk, in the heart of Nahan town, and took part in the 'mahapanchayat' organised under the banner of Devbhumi Sanatan Sanskriti Sanrakshan Manch (DSSSM) and resolved to continue their agitation till justice is delivered.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, state BJP president Rajiv Bindal alleged that the district administration was working under tremendous pressure and hesitating to initiate strict action against the trader and his associates. He also demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, DSSSM founder Shiv Kumar Garg said that a complaint was lodged with the local police soon after videos and photographs of cow sacrifice emerged on social media.

However, the local police showed reluctance in taking legal action saying that the crime has not happened within the boundary of Himachal Pradesh, Garg said.

Garg claimed that the office bearers of Nahan Anjuman Islamia Committee has also condemned the act done by the Muslim trader.

On June 19 too, shopkeepers downed shutters and a mob ransacked the shop of the Muslim trader, accusing him of posting a video of cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Adha.

The local units of VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nahan town had also issued an "ultimatum" to seven Muslim traders who hail from Saharanpur to vacate their shops.