Himachal hoteliers, restaurateurs seek CM Sukhu's intervention to revive tourism industry

Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) Hotel and restaurant associations in Himachal Pradesh Friday sought Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's intervention for the revival of tourism in the state which witnessed massive destruction due to floods and landslides in July and August.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA), said that a reduction in taxes and waiver of entry tax for commercial vehicles coming to the state could help in attracting tourists.

Gajender Thakur, president of FOHHRA, an umbrella body of all hotel and restaurant associations in the state, said the tourism industry has suffered heavy losses due to the recent devastation and "adverse media publicity through videos and social media posts", due to which the "business is nil". He pointed out that hoteliers are not getting any queries as tourists are afraid to travel to Himachal Pradesh.

"Since we are moving towards the winter season starting from October, it is essential to take urgent steps for tourism revival and create a positive mindset," Thakur added in the letter.

"Reduction in taxes and waiver of entry tax for commercial vehicles coming in the state is essential to attract tourists. We should see the larger picture where tourists coming to our state will give a huge boost to our economy," the letter read.

With the arrival of tourists, the state government would also earn revenues in terms of VAT on petrol, diesel, and liquor as well as GST on hotel accommodation, food, shopping and consumption of other goods apart from employing a huge number of persons, the letter added.

The members of the association said that the hotel industry is struggling with maintenance expenses and lease payments. They added that a reduction in electricity charges for six months, as was done during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a discount on water and garbage charges would be a big relief.

The association also sought a rebate in taxes for one year and requested the chief minister to take up the matter with the Centre.

They urged the state government to expedite the restoration works of damaged national highways on a war footing.

Showcasing major tourist destinations through social media posts and advertisements could be a significant step to boost business in the coming days, Thakur said, urging the tourism department to invite travel bloggers to promote the tourist areas.

He added that FM radio could serve as another cost-effective measure to spread the word about the tourist places in the hill state.

According to officials of the tourism department, Himachal Pradesh lost about Rs 2,000 crore during July and August as heavy rains wreaked havoc, damaging road infrastructure -- the lifelines of the hill state.

The tourism sector contributes seven per cent -- over Rs 14,000 crore -- to the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) and provides around 14.42 per cent of direct and indirect employment. PTI BPL RPA