Himachal: HPSEDC shares details on UAE job openings for delivery persons

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation has asked youth interested in working as bike-borne delivery persons in the United Arab Emirates to apply by November 22 for the opportunity, officials said on Wednesday.

The selected candidates would be required to deliver essential items, including food, and would receive a monthly salary of 2,500 dirhams, plus commissions and tips, ranging from Rs 70,000 to 1,00,000 per month, they said.

District Employment Officer Surendra Sharma said the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation has received a communication for the jobs in the UAE through a recruitment representative — JSDC Group of Companies.

Those aged between 20 and 37 years, having passed class 10 examination, and possessing basic knowledge of English would be eligible for the opportunity, he said. Candidates also must have a driving license and a passport, both valid for at least one year.

People with tattoos on their face or neck, or colour-blind individuals, would not be considered for the overseas recruitment process.

Sharma said the selected candidates would be required to work for 10 hours a day, six days a week in morning or evening shifts. Individuals wearing turbans will also have to use helmets on the job, he noted.

A fee of Rs 35,400 will be charged to the selected candidates as per the Ministry of External Affairs rates, to complete various formalities. In addition, they will also be required to pay the UAE driving license and other fees.

Interested candidates should fill out the Google form; they can also contact the office of the district employment officer for more information, Sharma added.

He also shared the link to the form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfoiDSl_aWg2CjYJowbW3rCFEmvxrGqdTErmVTBB2TNIZ8Xfw/viewform?pli=1 PTI COR BPL PRK PRK