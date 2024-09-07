Himachal inks pact for setting up 48 automatic weather stations to improve forecasting

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will set up 48 automatic weather stations to provide real-time data for improved forecasting and preparedness, particularly for sectors such as agriculture and horticulture, officials said on Saturday.

The state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for setting up these weather stations, according to a statement.

The idea is to enhance weather data accuracy and improve response to climate-related challenges, the statement said and added 48 weather stations would be set up in the initial stage and the network expanded to the block level in phases.

At present, 22 automatic weather stations set up by the IMD are operational in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this network would significantly improve the management of natural disasters by enhancing early warning systems and emergency response capabilities.

Additionally, the state government reached a consensus with Agence Francaise de Developpement -- the operator for France's bilateral development finance mechanism -- to provide Rs 890 crore for a comprehensive disaster and climate risk reduction project.

The chief minister said, "The project will help transition the state towards a more resilient disaster management framework, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, governance, and institutional capacity." He said the funds would be directed towards strengthening the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, district disaster management authorities, and both state and district emergency operations centres.

Additional efforts include conducting climate change vulnerability assessments at the village level and developing an early warning system for natural disasters, he added.

The initiative will also expand fire response capabilities by establishing new fire stations in unserved areas and upgrading existing ones to handle hazardous material emergencies. It aims to build bioengineering nurseries for landslide mitigation, create earthquake-resistant infrastructure, and improve last-mile connectivity through an enhanced satellite network.

Continuous monitoring will be carried out through a dedicated software platform. Further support may be provided through a technical assistance grant from France under a bilateral cooperation agreement, Sukhu said.

"A state institute for disaster management will be established, besides constructing helipads to enhance disaster response, and a new company of the State Disaster Response Force will be formed to strengthen local disaster management efforts," he added. PTI BPL SZM