Himachal is yet to deposit Rs 178.95 crore for Chandigarh-Baddi new line project: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has not deposited the balance amount of Rs 178.95 crore out of Rs 483.95 crore of its share for 33 km long Chandigarh-Baddi new line project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,540 crore on 50:50 cost sharing basis with the Railway Ministry, the government said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, Indu Bala Goswami, raised the issue and asked the proportion of the financial cost to be shared by the Centre and the state government, respectively for the Chandigarh-Baddi Railway Line.

She also wanted to know whether any provision has been made for laying a separate loop line under the said railway line at Chandi Mandir for the trains going from Chandigarh to Baddi Barotibala -- the industrial area of Himachal Pradesh.

“Chandigarh-Baddi (33 km) new line project is sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,540 crore on 50:50 cost sharing basis with the Government of Himachal Pradesh,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, adding that an expenditure of Rs 967.9 crore has been incurred up to February 2025.

According to Vaishnaw, Himachal Pradesh had to deposit Rs 483.95 crore, however, the state government has deposited Rs 305 crore and the balance share of Rs 178.95 crore is outstanding.

“The Government of India is geared up to execute projects, however, success depends upon the support of the Government of Himachal Pradesh,” said Vaishnaw.

“Chandigarh – Baddi New Line alignment is passing through Chandi Mandir Station. The work of augmentation in the number of lines at Chandi Mandir Station from existing 3 lines to 5 lines has been taken up as part of this new line project,” he added. PTI JP AS AS