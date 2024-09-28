Himachal: J P Nadda to visit his home district Bilaspur on October 4

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 28 (PTI) BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda will visit his home district Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on October 4, the party's state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said on Saturday.

This will be Nadda's first visit to his home district after taking charge as the Union Health Minister.

Sharma, who is also the sitting BJP MLA from the Naina Devi Assembly constituency falling under the Bilaspur district, said that Nadda would reach Bilaspur on October 4 and will participate in local programmes as well as a programme organised at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Nadda will also go to the meeting of the District Bar Association Bilaspur.

Referring to the BJP membership campaign, he said that till now the party has made one lakh members in the district. The membership campaign will continue, he added.