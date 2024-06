Shimla, June 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman, hailing from Jharkhand, was found dead in her house in Himachal's Solan city on Friday, police said.

According to police, the woman's body, covered in blood, was discovered by her children when they returned home from school.

One suspect in the case is currently being questioned and further investigations are underway, SP Solan Rajkumar Chandel said.