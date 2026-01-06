Himachal: Kangra administration bans trekking above 3,000 meters

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) The administration of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh has imposed a complete ban on all trekking activities above 3000 meters in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Issuing the directions, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa said that orders regarding trekking are issued from time to time, keeping in mind the safety of tourists, and the District Disaster Management Authority has issued orders imposing a complete ban on all trekking activities above 3,000 meters.

Such orders are issued ahead of worsening weather to ensure the safety of the tourists.

Special instructions have also been issued regarding trekking activities, and prior permission from the office of the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, has been made mandatory for trekking on the Kareri, Triund, and Adi Himani Chamunda routes.

However, in case a warning or alert is issued by the Meteorological department, Shimla, all prior permissions granted for the trekking routes (Kareri, Triund, Adi Himani Chamunda) will be considered cancelled.

Agencies involved in disaster management, such as the national and state disaster response force, the Mountaineering Centre Mcleoddanj and police search and rescue teams, will be exempted from these instructions, he added.

He has instructed the District Tourism Officer to inform all stakeholders associated with the tourism business in Kangra district to apprise all tourists staying with them about the restrictions on trekking activities.

Last week, four trekkers from Delhi who had lost their way while trekking towards Triund, located near the Dhauladhar mountain range in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, were safely rescued by the police.