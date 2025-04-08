Himachal: Kangra DC adopts govt school under 'Apna Vidyalaya' programme

Dharamshala (HP), Apr 8 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Hem Raj Bairwa has adopted the Government Senior Secondary School in Bagli, which is one of the oldest educational institutions in the region, under the state's ambitious Apna Vidyalaya: School Adoption programme, officials said on Tuesday.

During his visit to the school on Tuesday, the DC interacted with students, teachers, and members of the School Management Committee (SMC). He reviewed the academic environment and shared his vision for the school's overall development.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The 'Apna Vidyalaya' initiative reflects the state's commitment to improving the quality of education in government schools and empowering them with necessary resources." The programme, launched by the Himachal Pradesh government, encourages public figures including MPs, MLAs, administrative officers, and senior officials from various departments to adopt government schools and contribute to their holistic progress.

These people will provide mentorship, guide students on career opportunities, encourage participation in extracurricular and social activities and help them prepare for competitive exams.

Bairwa emphasized the need to bridge the gap between education and social responsibility and said that consistent engagement with the school community will be a priority. He also stressed on promoting excellence in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities.

As part of the initiative, the DC announced plans for regular career counselling sessions, awareness programs on legal rights and nutrition, and steps to curb drug abuse among students.

He also advised youth to use social media judiciously and be mindful of its potential adverse effects. PTI COR BPL NB NB