Himachal: Kangra DC reviews preparations ahead of Vidhan Sabha winter session

Dharamshala (HP), Nov 30 (PTI) Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha The winter session is scheduled to be held at the Tapovan premises in Dharamshala from December 18 to 21.

Advertisment

The DC instructed officials from the Jal Shakti and Power Departments to ensure seamless drinking water supply and uninterrupted electricity services during the session, a statement issued here said.

DC Bairwa said a detailed security plan is being prepared by the police and instructions were also given to the Health Department to make necessary arrangements at the Vidhan Sabha premises, Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, and Tanda Medical College.

Additionally, the Fire Department has been directed to deploy fire engines at Tapovan as a precautionary measure while the Public Works Department was tasked with completing any pending repair and maintenance work, he added. PTI COR BPL NB NB