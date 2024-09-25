Himachal: Kangra, Una record highest temperatures for September since 1994

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Kangra, Una, Bhunter, and Sundernagar towns in Himachal Pradesh have recorded their highest maximum temperatures for September this year since 1994, the local meteorological office said on Wednesday.

In tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, maximum temperatures also broke 10-year record, with the state capital logging the maximum temperature of 28.4 on September 24.

According to MeT office Director Kuldeep, Bhunter recorded its highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius on September 24, Kangra logged 35 degrees on September 23 and 24, Una recorded 38.6 degrees on September 24, while Sundernagar recorded its highest maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees on September 23.

Bhunter, Kangra, Una and Sundernagar recorded the highest maximum temperatures in September since 1994, Sandeep Sharma, an officer at the MeT centre, told PTI.

Temperatures were at their 10-year high in Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala. Manali reported its highest temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius on September 15 and Dharamshala recorded the highest maximum temperature of 32 degrees on September 24, the MeT office said.

The weather in the hill state has stayed mainly dry in the past three days. However, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by up to three degrees in many parts of the state due to an increase in rainfall activity over the region during the next two-three days. The MeT office has issued a 'yellow' alert of thunderstorm and lightning in six to eight districts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain deficit in the current monsoon season from June 1 till September 24 was 21 per cent with Himachal Pradesh receiving 573.8 mm rainfall against a normal of 727.4 mm, the MeT office said on Wednesday.

A maximum of 10 roads are closed in Kangra, six in Mandi, four in Kullu, and two each in Shimla and Sirmaur districts while three power supply schemes have been affected, as per the state emergency operation centre.

Officials said that 183 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon till Wednesday, while 28 were missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,332 crore, they added. PTI BPL KVK KVK