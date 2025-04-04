Himachal: Kangra youth dies months after swallowing 'chitta'

Hamirpur (HP), April 4 (PTI) A youth who had swallowed a packet of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) out of fear of getting caught died on Thursday in Kangra district, police said.

The youth, whose family has refused to share his identity, succumbed to injuries at his home while undergoing treatment.

The police caught the youth with 15 grams of chitta in the Barsar area on January 25, but he dodged the police team and swallowed the packet of chitta, they said.

He was admitted to the ICU in AIIMS Bilaspur as his health deteriorated. The doctors removed the packet of drugs from the stomach of the youth, but the packet had burst, and the treatment continued for over a month.

Due to synthetic drugs, many organs of the youth, including the kidneys, were badly affected. The youth was also on dialysis. Despite the doctor's and family's efforts, the youth could not be saved, SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said.

Narcotics cases were registered against the youth earlier as well, he added. Earlier on Thursday, Barsar police arrested one Ashish Kumar, who owns a petrol pump in Bani Kaswa, after recovering about 38.63 grams of chitta from his premises.

The accused has been sent to police custody till April 7. The petrol pump owner was smuggling chitta, and when police raided the office, the contraband was recovered, and he was arrested. The accused has been involved in drug supply earlier also, police said.

