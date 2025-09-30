Himachal: Kullu police to use AI for surveillance during international Dussehra festival

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) The Kullu police will deploy artificial intelligence for surveillance during the International Kullu Dussehra, with anti-goon squads in place and special measures taken to prevent pickpocketing and ensure a beggar-free festival.

About 1,200 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order and ensure security during the celebrations, scheduled from Vijay Dashmi on October 2 to October 8 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, officials said on Tuesday.

For the first time, the police will use AI-based surveillance, while drone flying will be completely prohibited, additional director general of police (law and order) Abhishek Trivedi said.

After reviewing the preparations, Trivedi said Kullu city has been divided into 14 sectors, each headed by a gazetted police officer. Surveillance will also be strengthened with 136 CCTV cameras. Anti-gangster squads have been formed, he added.

The district administration has completed all preparations, including arrangements for the deities and traffic management, the police said.

Around 4–5 lakh people visit the week-long festival held at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu town. The event is a major driver of the local economy, drawing visitors and boosting handicrafts and artisans, with over 200 deities participating in the festivities.

The festival traces its origins to the 17th century, when local king Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath on his throne as penance. Since then, Raghunath has been revered as the ruling deity of the valley.