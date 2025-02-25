Himachal: Leopard drowns in Hamirpur well

Hamirpur, Feb 25 (PTI) A leopard was found dead inside a well in the Bhareri village of this Himachal Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

A police team fished out the dead leopard on Monday. After a post-mortem, the carcass was handed over to forest department officials.

Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Bhagat Singh confirmed that the leopard died by drowning.

The animal spread terror in several villages of the Bhoranj area and the residents had been requesting the forest department to install a cage to trap the animal.