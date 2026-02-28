Himachal: Leopard found dead in Kangra

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in the Dhalun area of the Kangra district, officials said on Saturday.

After receiving information, a forest department team arrived at the spot and seized the carcass.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma said the leopard's death was caused by a fight between young adult leopards over territorial claims, adding that this is part of their natural wild behaviour.

The DFO further said the leopard's carcass was disposed of in accordance with the regulations established under the Wildlife Protection Act and the 2022 amendment.

Sharma appealed to the public not to panic if they see any leopard and immediately inform the department so that appropriate timely action can be taken. PTI COR BPL PRK