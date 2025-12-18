Himachal: Light rain, snow predicted in high and middle hills

Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) The Shimla Met office on Thursday predicted light snow and rain at isolated places in high hills and a few places in middle hills on Saturday and Sunday (December 20 and 21), while dry weather will prevail in low hills.

It also issued a yellow warning of dense fog around some parts of the Bhakra reservoir in Bilaspur and parts of the Balh valley in Mandi districts on Friday.

An appreciable fall was witnessed in maximum temperatures, and Solan was hottest for the second consecutive day, recording a high of 21 degrees Celsius, a drop of seven degrees from Wednesday, the Met Office said.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures, and Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night with a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo, minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, it said.

A hundred per cent rain deficit in all twelve districts of Himachal during the month of December (up to December 18) and a gradual rise in mercury have caused concerns among farmers and orchardists. PTI BPL APL APL