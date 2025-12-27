Himachal: Light rain, snowfall forecast at higher reaches from Dec 31; orange alert for fog

Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) Following a continuous dry spell for more than a month, the mid and high hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light rain or snowfall between December 31 and January 2, as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayas, the Met office forecast.

It also issued an orange alert on Saturday, warning of dense to very dense fog over parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area in Bilaspur district and areas in the Balh valley (Mandi district) on December 28 and 29.

Light rain or snow is likely at isolated places in mid and higher hills from December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026, as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 30, the local meteorological station said.

Dry weather is likely to prevail during the remaining days of the week and minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next two or three days, it said, adding that minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-5 degrees during the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures rose by few notches at most places, with Una recording the hottest day temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius while state capital Shimla, Bhuntar, Manali and Kalpa recorded maximum temperatures of 19.2 degrees Celsius, 20.5 degrees Celsius, 15.5 degrees Celsius and 12.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature hovered near freezing point at many places, with Kukumseri the coldest at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The state received 99 percent deficit in rainfall during December so far and all districts except Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 100 percent rainfall deficit. PTI BPL ARB ARB