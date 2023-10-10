Himachal: Local Fund Accounts Committee seeks answers from Bilaspur officials regarding 'errors'

Bilaspur (HP), October 10 (PTI) The Local Fund Accounts Committee (LFAC) of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday told officials of the Bilaspur district to rectify "errors" in work.

In a meeting held in Bilaspur, presided over by LFAC chairman Indra Dutt Lakhanpal, the points mentioned in various audit reports were reviewed. It found many irregularities in their working and sought answers from officials on the issues concerned, a statement said.

The committee is constituted by the Assembly Speaker to examine the accounts of funds (income and expenditure) granted to the local bodies including MP and MLA local area fund and also review the audit report of the Director of Local Funds and accounts.

Lakhanpal said the officers of the departments where errors were found have been instructed to rectify them in the next meeting. He said instructions have been given to ensure the government's public welfare policies reach every doorstep.

Apart from this, the deputy commissioner of Bilaspur has been told to hold a separate review meeting of the departments concerned, he said.

Development works undertaken by all the urban bodies of the district in the last three years were reviewed and 77 audit parameters of the Municipal Council Bilaspur were discussed.

Besides, answers were sought from officials on 63 audit parameters of Municipal Council Ghumarwin, 77 audit parameters of Municipal Council Naina Devi Ji and 54 audit parameters of Nagar Panchayat Talai and Ghumarwin.

The committee also directed the officials to take immediate steps to remove the encroachment on the government land in urban areas. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK MNK