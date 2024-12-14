Himachal Lokayukta underscores role of forensics under new laws

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) The responsibility of forensic services, including crime scene examination, collection of evidence, and timely analysis in the laboratory, has increased following the recognition of forensics under new laws, said Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia on Saturday.

Advertisment

Barowalia was speaking on expert testimony to forensic experts, underscoring the role of forensics under the new laws, during the 36th Raising Day of the Directorate of Forensic Services (DFS), Himachal Pradesh (formerly the State Forensic Science Laboratory) on Friday.

He suggested holding fortnightly meetings to discuss crime scene investigations examined by experts, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The achievements of DFS and the importance of forensics were highlighted on the occasion. Director of Forensic Services, Meenakshi Mahajan, disclosed that the Fingerprint Bureau, integrated with DFS, had received NABL accreditation for the first time.

Advertisment

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) provides accreditation to testing and calibration laboratories that meet international standards.

The department had rendered services for the identification of victims of the flash flood at Samej in Shimla district during the monsoon season, carrying out special drives for identity establishment and DNA profiling.

Officers and officials excelling in the fields of lab analysis, crime scene investigation, and quality training were awarded Forensic Excellence Awards at the event.

Advertisment

An essay, slogan, and poster-making competition were also organised on the occasion, the statement added. PTI BPL ARD ARD