Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur, party leader Siddharthan call on Prem Kumar Dhumal

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 23 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan have met senior party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal at his residence in Samirpur here, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

Organisational and political issues were discussed at the meeting, which was held in a constructive and positive atmosphere on Friday evening, he said.

Both Thakur and Siddharthan had arrived in Hamirpur to attend a meeting at Neri on Saturday.

What transpired at the Neri meeting, which was attended by representatives of all the Sangh Parivar outfits and was held behind closed doors, was not known as media was barred from the premises.

The meeting Thakur and Siddharthan held with Dhumal on Friday night is significant, especially in view of the recent meeting the Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda had with the veteran leader at Samirpur recently.

Since Dhumal still wields considerable hold on the general public and party cadre, party leaders and activists keep visiting him from time to time.

When contacted, Dhumal told PTI that the meeting with Thakur and Siddharthan was held in a cordial atmosphere and was "just like a family affair".

Earlier, senior district-level BJP leaders led by district president Rakesh Thakur welcomed both the leaders at the Circuit House in Hamirpur.